'Tracing needed to be better after Nike outbreak'
A woman who fitted kilts for Nike conference delegates says she should have been traced after the event became the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak.

Gillian Russell provided kilts for delegates at a conference in Edinburgh in February.

Ms Russell says she was never contacted or tested afterwards but did develop flu-like symptoms and then went on to spend time with her father and attend a retirement party.

  • 28 May 2020