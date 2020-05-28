Media player
Coronavirus: 'Tracing needed to be better after Nike outbreak'
A woman who fitted kilts for Nike conference delegates says she should have been traced after the event became the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak.
Gillian Russell provided kilts for delegates at a conference in Edinburgh in February.
Ms Russell says she was never contacted or tested afterwards but did develop flu-like symptoms and then went on to spend time with her father and attend a retirement party.
28 May 2020
