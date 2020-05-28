People in Scotland can meet family and friends from Friday
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that people in Scotland will be able to meet their friends and family outdoors from Friday.

She said people from two different households will be able to meet in groups of no more than eight.

However, they must remain outside and keep two metres apart.

Ms Sturgeon warned that the coronavirus "is still out there" and urged people a to "stay at home as much as possible".

