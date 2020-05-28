Video

The Conservatives’ Adam Tomkins says the fact Dominic Cummings is still being discussed is “precisely why he needs to go”.

The Glasgow MSP told BBC Debate Night he had “some sympathy” for Boris Johnson's desire to move on from the controversy surrounding his adviser.

Mr Tomkins was the first Conservative MSP to call for Mr Cummings to be sacked by the prime minister.

He added: “I find his position untenable, his actions indefensible”