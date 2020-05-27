Media player
Rebecca Parker is playing the piano for 100 days
Rebecca Parker, 98, is playing the piano for 100 days to raise money for the NHS.
She was inspired by Captain Tom Moore, who raised almost £33m for the NHS through by completing laps of his garden in the run-up to his 100th birthday.
27 May 2020
