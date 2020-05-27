100 days of playing the piano
Rebecca Parker, 98, is playing the piano for 100 days to raise money for the NHS.

She was inspired by Captain Tom Moore, who raised almost £33m for the NHS through by completing laps of his garden in the run-up to his 100th birthday.

