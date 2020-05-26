Video

The Scotland Office minister who resigned over the Dominic Cummings row says he "can't reason" with the claim Mr Cummings drove to test his eyesight.

Mr Cummings has defended his decision to drive 260 miles in March from his London home to his parents' farm with his child and ill wife.

But Mr Ross, the MP for Moray, said he found it hard to understand a separate 30-minute car journey which Mr Cummings said he took to test his vision while driving.

The MP also cited constituents who could not mourn together or visit sick relatives because they were following government lockdown guidance.