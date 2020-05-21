Media player
Coronavirus: Piping, singing and clapping for key workers
People from across Scotland have once again paid tribute to the NHS and key workers.
While some clapped, others sang, and many played the bagpipes – including one man who performed on the banks of Loch Lomond, and a 15-year-old from Bridge of Allan who has played every night outside his house for the past 59 days to raise money for a local hospice.
