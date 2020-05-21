'Scotland can’t return to business as usual’

Video

Scotland will “lose a generation” if it attempts to return to business as usual after lockdown, says Labour’s Anas Sarwar.

The Glasgow MSP called for state intervention to “retrain and re-skill” the workforce.

He told BBC Debate Night that the 1980s showed how economic downturns cost lives.

He said: “People were put on the unemployment scrapheap and many of them went on to never work again.”