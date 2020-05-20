Woman, 90, 'climbing mountain' on stairs for NHS

Video

A 90-year-old woman from Ardvar is climbing the height of Suilven mountain - 731m (2,398ft) - with 282 trips upstairs at her Sutherland home.

Margaret Payne embarked on the challenge to fundraise for the NHS and a hospice.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Nine, she said she was inspired by Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £32m by walking laps of his garden.

She believes her challenge will take about 10 weeks to complete.