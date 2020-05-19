Media player
Coronavirus: Photos capture Cruden Bay life in lockdown
Residents of Cruden Bay have been photographed living life in lockdown.
Some people put on fancy dress and used props for the snaps, while others just waved at the camera.
The project was the idea of hotel owner Lucy Taylor and local photographer Lynda Thompson.
19 May 2020
