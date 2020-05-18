First steps back to 'form of normality' in two weeks
Steps to ease lockdown in Scotland could start on 28 May.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said this could include people meeting someone from another household as long as social distancing was maintained.

She also said sports such as golf and fishing might be permitted, and garden centres and recycling centres reopened.

Plans are also to be set out for a phased return to school.

