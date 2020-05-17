Test and trace 'fully ready' by the end of May
The health secretary says Scotland will have 2,000 contact tracing staff in place by the end of the month.

Speaking at the Scottish government's coronavirus briefing, Jeane Freeman said 600 NHS staff were already available.

Ms Freeman said she had every confidence of reaching the 2,000 figure and to have the tracing system "ready to go" to support any easing of lockdown.

