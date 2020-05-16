Love in lockdown: 'Be strong, go the extra mile'

Media player
Love during lockdown: 'Be strong and just go the extra mile'
Like many couples around the world, John and Kirsteen are now apart because of the coronavirus lockdown.
They have been dating for over two years but live separately. Now, lockdown restrictions mean they can no longer see each other and have to communicate by video call.
BBC Scotland's The Nine went to meet them to find out how they've kept things going in the era of social isolation.
16 May 2020
Share
