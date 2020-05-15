'We can't live like this forever'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'We can't live like this forever'

The first minister is to set out more information next week on how easing of lockdown could be phased over time.

In her latest briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said "we need to get some normality back as we continue to suppress the virus".

Ms Sturgeon also said she will outline further "minor changes" which could come in the short term.

  • 15 May 2020