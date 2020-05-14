FM 'not ruling out' easing rural lockdown first

Media player
Video
Nicola Sturgeon 'not ruling out' easing rural lockdown first
Scottish ministers are "not ruling out" easing lockdown in some areas ahead of others, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Speaking at the Scottish government’s daily coronavirus briefing, the first minister said she had "never ruled out" taking a "regionally varied approach" across Scotland.
But she stressed that the government was not proposing that approach "at this stage".
Some parts of Scotland are less badly affected by the coronavirus, with few cases currently in hospitals in Orkney, Shetland or Dumfries and Galloway.
14 May 2020
