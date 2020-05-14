'Will the slogan be better than Stay Alert?'

Video

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie says lockdown is entering a “very dangerous phase” with parts of the UK promoting different messages.

He told BBC Debate Night it will be a challenge for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to make the public understand what is permitted when lockdown rules change in Scotland.

He said: “What is the slogan going to be? How clear is it going to be? Will it be better than ‘Stay Alert’?”