Are Scottish care home death rates higher?
The first minister has said death rates in care homes in the rest of the UK may be higher than figures suggest.

At First Minister's Questions, Nicola Sturgeon said she was confident the recorded deaths in Scotland were accurate.

But she said a recent study questioned whether the rates of deaths in care homes in England and Wales could be double the official tally.

  • 13 May 2020