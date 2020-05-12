Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The girl who lost three grandparents to Covid-19
A family party in March led to one girl losing three grandparents to coronavirus.
The BBC Disclosure programme spoke to the family of Anna from Glasgow.
They told of their devastation and how they believe the warnings about the coming pandemic should have been louder in early March.
-
12 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-52641433/coronavirus-the-girl-who-lost-three-grandparents-to-covid-19Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window