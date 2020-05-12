Accusation of Nike conference cover up is 'nonsense'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Accusation of Nike conference cover up is 'nonsense'

Nciola Sturgeon has said accusations of a cover up over a coronavirus outbreak at a Nike conference in Edinburgh in February were complete and "utter nonsense".

The first minister was responding to a question at her daily briefing from Rachel Watson, the deputy political editor for the Scottish Daily Mail.

Ms Sturgeon said the most important thing to note was that the appropriate steps were taken to protect wider public health.

  • 12 May 2020