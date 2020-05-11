‘It’s getting harder but let’s keep supporting each other’

Video

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said staying at home is an “expression of love, kindness and solidarity”.

During a ministerial statement, she said coronavirus was now in retreat in Scotland as a result of the lockdown measures, but that progress was still fragile.

“I want to make sure that as we take each step on the path to recovery, the ground beneath us is as solid as possible,” she said.

The first minster said that as a citizen, she missed her family too, and she paid special thanks to children, saying they had “handled it brilliantly”.