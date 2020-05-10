Media player
Nicola Sturgeon: 'Stay home' slogan remains for Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon says her message for Scotland remains “stay at home”, unless for essential purposes.
Scotland’s First Minister asked the UK government not to advertise its new "stay alert" slogan north of the border.
She confirmed that restrictions on exercising outdoors in Scotland will be eased from Monday.
10 May 2020
