Coronavirus: 'One little slip now could get you infected'
The first minister has stressed the stay at home message as Scotland heads into another lockdown weekend.
Nicola Sturgeon was delivering her latest coronavirus briefing and urged caution in the wake of "recent unhelpful news headlines".
Ms Sturgeon issued the warning that the one time you ignore guidance could be the time that you get the virus or infect loved ones.
08 May 2020
