Coronavirus: Pipes and clapping across Scotland for key workers
Once again Scotland has paid tribute to those working on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.
Communities across the country paused to clap and play the pipes for NHS staff, people who work in care homes and key workers.
07 May 2020
