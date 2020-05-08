Media player
VE Day: 'It was wonderful to go back to normal again'
The words of Janet Harvey, a 97-year-old former shipyard worker from Glasgow, on what VE Day felt like.
Here, along with a former member of the Women's Royal Naval Service, an ex-Royal Marine and a former soldier, Janet gives her memories of that momentous day 75 years ago, when Germany surrendered to the allies in World War Two - ending the conflict in Europe.
08 May 2020
