'Opening schools could overwhelm NHS in weeks'

Coronavirus: 'Opening schools now could overwhelm NHS in weeks'
The first minister has cautioned that reopening nurseries and primary schools too soon could overwhelm hospitals within weeks.
Nicola Sturgeon issued the warning as she delivered her latest coronavirus briefing.
Ms Sturgeon was outlining a government paper on options for easing restrictions, including a phased return of schools, but said the infection transmission rate in Scotland was still too high to consider moving out of lockdown.
05 May 2020
