Coronavirus: Granny knits ear protectors for key workers
A Clydebank grandmother is putting her knitting skills to good use during the coronavirus lockdown – by making ear protectors for key workers.
Ann Dahl, 85, has been knitting the bands after she became aware that some of the PPE being worn to protect care workers and nurses was uncomfortable for their ears.
Ann has been helped out by her granddaughter Kelly, who is a student nurse, as they isolate in lockdown together.
05 May 2020
