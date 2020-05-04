Any change to restrictions this week unlikely - FM

Video

Nicola Sturgeon has said it's unlikely any change to coronavirus restrictions will take place this week.

Speaking at the Scottish government's coronavirus briefing, the first minister said a review of the current lockdown measures must take place by Thursday.

She said: "I have said already that it is very unlikely that any change this week will be possible.

Although we're making real and significant progress, and that is definitely the case, the numbers still being infected by the virus and the all important R number remain too high right now to make any meaningful change, without risking the virus running out of control again."