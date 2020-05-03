Naloxone use to be increased to help drug users

Video

The use of special kits which temporarily reverse the effects of opioid overdoses is to be expanded.

The Lord Advocate has ruled that any registered service issuing the Naloxone kits will not face prosecution.

This was welcomed by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman who said widening the availability of the overdose reversal drug was a "precautionary measure" given that access to drug support services had been affected by the pandemic.

