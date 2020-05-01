Tour around Arctic exploration lifeboat
From CalMac lifeboat to Arctic exploration vessel

In February 2018 two young architects bought a retired Scottish lifeboat and spent a year converting it into a self-sufficient expedition home.

Last spring they set off on a 5,000km journey up the Norwegian coast into the Arctic Circle on an adventure that is still ongoing.

