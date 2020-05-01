Media player
Coronavirus: Tests for all in care homes with virus cases
The first minister sets out plans to test all residents and staff in care homes where Covid-19 is found.
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as she set out enhanced testing capacity and plans for future testing.
Ms Sturgeon said testing would also be expanded to include over-65s with symptoms and to people who are not key workers, but who are required to leave home to go to work.
01 May 2020
