Scottish government has 'called it right' on face covering
The Scottish government “probably called it right” with its advice for face coverings in enclosed public spaces, says Professor Kat Smith.
The University of Strathclyde Public Health Policy professor says ministers are in a “difficult position” because current scientific advice is uncertain.
She told BBC Debate Night it is important that people who choose to cover their faces do not reduce other coronavirus social distancing measures as a result.
30 Apr 2020
