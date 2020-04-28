Government suggests covering face in shops and public transport
The Scottish government has recommended people cover their faces while in some enclosed public spaces, such as shops and public transport.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there could be "some benefit" in wearing a cloth face covering in places where social distancing was difficult.

But she said it was "not a substitute" for existing lockdown restrictions.

Downing Street said UK ministers were considering the scientific evidence for introducing similar advice.

