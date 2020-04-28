Media player
Coronavirus: Minute's silence across Scotland for key workers
A minute's silence has been held across Scotland to commemorate the frontline workers who have died with coronavirus.
In Scotland, it is believed five healthcare workers have lost their lives so far, but the Scottish government has not released official figures.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led the silent tribute at St Andrew's House in Edinburgh.
28 Apr 2020
