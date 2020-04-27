‘We need you to stay the course for a bit longer’

Video

The first minister said the coronavirus lockdown measures are having an effect on tackling the virus, but urged people to “stay the course” for a bit longer.

Nicola Sturgeon, at the Scottish government’s daily briefing, outlined that "real progress" had been made, with hospital admissions stable and the number of patients in intensive care falling.

However, she reiterated that the progress was “fragile” and the current lockdown measures would need to continue “for now” to protect the NHS.

