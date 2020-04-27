Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus home-care: 'I don't really feel I'm living at all'
Fern Adams is one of thousands of people who have lost their home-care support during the coronavirus crisis.
The 26-year-old used to have a team of carers who visited her four times a day but since lockdown she has had to move back in with her mother, a two-hour drive away.
Fern says she has lost her independence and is worried about her future once the pandemic subsides.
Read more: 'I have lost care support because of coronavirus'
-
27 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-52445532/coronavirus-home-care-i-don-t-really-feel-i-m-living-at-allRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window