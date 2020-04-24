Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'Key worker testing will cover four groups'
The first minister says guidance is to go ready on the workers who will be able to get coronavirus testing.
Nicola Sturgeon said the process can get under way once the UK government's registration portal has "stabilised".
The new website for key workers to book tests has temporarily closed - hours after being opened.
24 Apr 2020
