Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: NHS workers clap and remember those who have died
Scotland has once again paused to clap, cheer and pipe for our NHS staff, carers and key workers.
From a care home in Grantown-on-Spey to the new NHS Louisa Jordan hospital, people clapped - as has become the weekly tradition on a Thursday at 20:00 - to pay tribute to those workers helping the country during the coronavirus pandemic.
At Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, after they had clapped, they also paused to remember those who have died from coronavirus and those who are grieving for a lost loved one.
-
23 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-52406665/coronavirus-nhs-workers-clap-and-remember-those-who-have-diedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window