NHS workers clap and remember those who have died

Scotland has once again paused to clap, cheer and pipe for our NHS staff, carers and key workers.

From a care home in Grantown-on-Spey to the new NHS Louisa Jordan hospital, people clapped - as has become the weekly tradition on a Thursday at 20:00 - to pay tribute to those workers helping the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

At Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, after they had clapped, they also paused to remember those who have died from coronavirus and those who are grieving for a lost loved one.