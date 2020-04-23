Media player
Coronavirus: 'Having autism in lockdown is rough'
Sarah Kelly has autism, and says that it is hard for her being in coronavirus lockdown due to a lack of normal routine.
But she says that having her dog Milly-Bear around during lockdown is a life-saver.
23 Apr 2020
