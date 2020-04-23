Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We're working the bins together in lockdown'
A couple have teamed up on the same bin route to keep together during lockdown.
Kate and Lynne Walkinshaw-Harding are married and decided it was a good way to get around social distancing at work.
Reporting Scotland's Aileen Clarke caught up with them on their round.
23 Apr 2020
