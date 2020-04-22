'She's our rainbow in the coronavirus storm'
Video

Premature baby Peyton is finally home after testing positive for Covid-19 while in hospital.

She was born at Wishaw General Hospital on 26 March - eight weeks before her due date.

At three weeks old, Peyton was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Her mother Tracy Maguire thanked NHS staff, who allowed her to isolate at the hospital with Peyton.

  • 22 Apr 2020