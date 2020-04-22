'These figures are difficult to report'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'These figures are difficult to report'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has provided the latest weekly figures for the number of people who have died from Coronavirus.

The NRS figures suggest the total number of deaths in Scotland linked to coronavirus by 19 April was 1,616.

These figures include both those who had tested positive for the virus and those who were suspected to have died as a result of it.

  • 22 Apr 2020