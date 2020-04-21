Media player
Wildfire tackled on Kilpatrick Hills
Fire crews have been dealing with a large heath fire in hills near Clydebank.
The alarm was raised on Monday evening in an area of the Kilpatrick Hills.
No injuries have been reported and firefighters remain at the scene.
