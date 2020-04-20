Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Anyone with possible cancer symptoms should seek advice'
Scotland's interim chief medical officer, Gregor Smith, has urged anyone with new symptoms or signs that are worrying them, to seek advice.
During a Scottish government coronavirus briefing, he expressed concern over statistics that suggest a 72% reduction in urgent suspected cancer referrals, compared with the weekly average.
20 Apr 2020
