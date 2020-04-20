Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: NHS workers clap for contractors who built new hospital
NHS staff have clapped and cheered for the contractors who build Scotland’s newest hospital – NHS Louisa Jordan.
The new facility was constructed in Glasgow’s Scottish Events Campus in just over two weeks at the cost of about £43m.
The NHS workers formed a guard of honour, as the contractors left the hospital following its construction.
The hospital has been built as part of the battle against coronavirus, but it is hoped it is never used.
20 Apr 2020
