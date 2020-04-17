Easing lockdown 'brings risk to human life'
The first minister says lifting current restrictions would undo the progress already made in combating coronavirus.

Nicola Sturgeon has been setting out how a slowdown in transmission rates show the lockdown is working.

But she said the risk of easing restrictions could cost "human life and human suffering".

