Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Easing lockdown 'brings risk to human life'
The first minister says lifting current restrictions would undo the progress already made in combating coronavirus.
Nicola Sturgeon has been setting out how a slowdown in transmission rates show the lockdown is working.
But she said the risk of easing restrictions could cost "human life and human suffering".
-
17 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-52330329/coronavirus-easing-lockdown-brings-risk-to-human-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window