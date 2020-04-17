Media player
Bagpipes sound as Scotland claps for carers
Cheers and applause could be heard across the country as Scotland displayed its appreciation once again for healthcare workers.
Police officers flashed their blue lights outside Edinburgh Castle on Thursday, while paramedics joined in the "Claps for Carers" outside the Inverclyde Royal Hospital.
Muslim families have also been encouraging each other to "pray for heroes" one week before the beginning of Ramadan.
