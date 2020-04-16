'Effects of virus with us for some time to come'
Nicola Sturgeon: 'Effects of virus with us for some time to come'

The first minister has said that living with coronavirus is likely to mean some form of restrictions "for the foreseeable future".

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as lockdown measures were continued for at least another three weeks.

Ms Sturgeon said scientific advances were part of the solution, but those solutions are "in the future".

