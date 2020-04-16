Media player
Coronavirus: Living in a care home in lockdown
What's it like being separated from your family as the country lives through the coronavirus lockdown?
Amy Irons - from BBC Scotland's The Nine - caught up with Jill Haddow - from a distance - at a care home in Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire.
16 Apr 2020
