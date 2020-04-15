'I put on a gown, gloves and mask to say goodbye'

Media player
Coronavirus in Scotland: 'I wore a gown, gloves and mask to say goodbye'
The daughter of a man who died in a care home from suspected coronavirus explains that she put on a gown, gloves and a mask to say her final goodbyes.
Linda Verlaque was called to Erskine Park Home in Bishopton where Bill Campbell was dying from coronavirus.
She spoke to the BBC's Lorna Gordon about the final time she saw the 86-year-old.
Linda said: “He took my hand, and my dad had a way of letting me know through the dementia how much he loved me and he pulled my hand to his face and started kissing it.”
15 Apr 2020
