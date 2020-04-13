Media player
Coronavirus: Dr Gregor Smith urges grieving families not to delay funerals
Scotland's interim chief medical officer, Gregor Smith, has raised concern over potential strain on funeral and mortuary services responding to coronavirus.
He urged families not to delay holding funerals in anticipation of social distancing measures being lifted.
Dr Smith said restrictions, including who could attend a funeral service, would remain in place for some time.
13 Apr 2020
