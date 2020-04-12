Social care workers given pay rise
The Health Secretary has announced adult social care workers would receive a pay rise to the real living wage of £9.30 per hour.

Jeane Freeman, speaking at the government's daily coronavirus briefing, said she wanted to give "those working in adult social care the certainty that they are valued".

